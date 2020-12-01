President-elect Joe Biden's transition
team on Sunday announced that two lesbian women of color will serve
in the White House communications staff.
The communications staff in the new
administration will be all female.
Karine Jean-Pierre and Pili Tobar
worked in the president-elect's presidential campaign. Jean-Pierre
also worked in the Obama administration, while Tobar previously
worked for Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer. Tobar is raising a
daughter with her wife.
The transition team also announced that
Jennifer Psaki had been named White House press secretary. Psaki also
served in the Obama administration.
The first openly gay person to conduct
an on-camera news conference from the White House briefing room was
Eric Schultz, who worked in the Obama administration.