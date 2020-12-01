President-elect Joe Biden's transition team on Sunday announced that two lesbian women of color will serve in the White House communications staff.

The communications staff in the new administration will be all female.

Karine Jean-Pierre and Pili Tobar worked in the president-elect's presidential campaign. Jean-Pierre also worked in the Obama administration, while Tobar previously worked for Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer. Tobar is raising a daughter with her wife.

The transition team also announced that Jennifer Psaki had been named White House press secretary. Psaki also served in the Obama administration.

(Related: Biden names gay man as White House social secretary.)

The first openly gay person to conduct an on-camera news conference from the White House briefing room was Eric Schultz, who worked in the Obama administration.