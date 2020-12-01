Out actor Jonathan Bennett is engaged to boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan.

According to PEOPLE, the 39-year-old Bennett, who is best known for playing Aaron Samuels in the 2004 comedy Mean Girls, received the surprise proposal after he finished filming The Christmas House, the Hallmark Channel's first holiday film to feature a gay romantic lead.

Vaughan, the co-host of Celebrity Page, wrote Bennett a song and got down one knee to propose. Bennett immediately said “Yes!”

“I love how I can be unapologetically myself and I love that he loves me unconditionally for it,” Bennett told PEOPLE.

“I was told we were going to be taking family Christmas card photos and that’s why Jaymes’s photographer friend Eric (Ita) was here along with my photographer nephew Andrew (Herner). But then no one would look me in the eye and I was like what is going on?”

“My sister shouted for me to come outside 'real quick' and my F.O.M.O. kicked in so I ran outside. Then I looked over and saw Jaymes holding a sign that said 'We never did find our song, so I wrote it for you.' That’s when I knew I was getting proposed to because it was the same type of sign he made when he told me he loved me for the first time. And then I began to ugly-cry the ugliest cry anyone has ever cried,” Bennett said.

“I've been dreaming about proposing to Jonathan for a long time,” Vaughan said, “I wanted to make sure somebody was capturing it all so I could see his face in that moment over and over again.”

The couple met when Bennett came on Vaughan's show to promote Halloween Wars in 2016. After the interview, Bennett asked Vaughan for his number.