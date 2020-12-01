Out actor Jonathan Bennett is engaged
to boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan.
According to PEOPLE, the 39-year-old
Bennett, who is best known for playing Aaron Samuels in the 2004
comedy Mean Girls, received the surprise proposal after he
finished filming The Christmas House, the Hallmark Channel's
first holiday film to feature a gay romantic lead.
(Related: One
Million Moms boycotting Hallmark over gay holiday film Christmas
House.)
Vaughan, the co-host of Celebrity
Page, wrote Bennett a song and got down one knee to propose.
Bennett immediately said “Yes!”
“I love how I can be unapologetically
myself and I love that he loves me unconditionally for it,” Bennett
told PEOPLE.
“I was told we were going to be
taking family Christmas card photos and that’s why Jaymes’s
photographer friend Eric (Ita) was here along with my photographer
nephew Andrew (Herner). But then no one would look me in the eye and
I was like what is going on?”
“My sister shouted for me to come
outside 'real quick' and my F.O.M.O. kicked in so I ran outside. Then
I looked over and saw Jaymes holding a sign that said 'We never did
find our song, so I wrote it for you.' That’s when I knew I was
getting proposed to because it was the same type of sign he made when
he told me he loved me for the first time. And then I began to
ugly-cry the ugliest cry anyone has ever cried,” Bennett
said.
“I've been dreaming about proposing
to Jonathan for a long time,” Vaughan said, “I wanted to make
sure somebody was capturing it all so I could see his face in that
moment over and over again.”
The couple met when Bennett came on
Vaughan's show to promote Halloween Wars in 2016. After the
interview, Bennett asked Vaughan for his number.