Jared Polis, the nation's first openly gay man elected governor, and his partner have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to CNN, Polis and Marlon Reis are asymptomatic.

“This evening, Governor Polis and First Gentleman Reis learned that they have tested positive for COVID-19,” a statement from the governor's office reads.

The couple, which has two children, is isolating in their home.

“Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits,” Polis said. “No person or family is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradoan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others, and wash your hands regularly.”

Polis, a Democrat, will continue to work remotely, his office said.

Governors in Nevada, Virginia, Missouri have tested positive in recent months.

Polis served in the U.S. House before winning the governor's mansion in 2018.