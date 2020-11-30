Jared Polis, the nation's first openly
gay man elected governor, and his partner have tested positive for
COVID-19.
According to CNN, Polis and Marlon Reis
are asymptomatic.
“This evening, Governor Polis and
First Gentleman Reis learned that they have tested positive for
COVID-19,” a statement from the governor's office reads.
The couple, which has two children, is
isolating in their home.
“Marlon and I are feeling well so
far, and are in good spirits,” Polis said. “No person or family
is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradoan to practice caution,
limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from
others, and wash your hands regularly.”
Polis, a Democrat, will continue to
work remotely, his office said.
Governors in Nevada, Virginia, Missouri
have tested positive in recent months.
Polis served in the U.S. House before
winning the governor's mansion in 2018.