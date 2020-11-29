President-elect Joe Biden has named the first openly LGBT person to a position in the incoming administration.

According to The Hill, Carlos Elizondo has been named the White House social secretary.

Elizondo is gay.

He served as social secretary to then-Vice President Joe Biden and Second Lady Jill Biden during the Obama administration, making him the first Hispanic-American in the role.

From 2009 to 2017, Elizondo planned and managed all events hosted by the Bidens.

The Biden transition team announced Elizondo's appointment on Friday, along with other White House senior staff announcements. Many of the new members also served in the Obama administration and reflect Biden's promise of a diverse White House.

“Their dedication to overcoming the challenges facing our country today are rooted in their diverse backgrounds and experiences,” Biden said in a statement. “They will serve the American people and help build back better, creating a more just, equitable, and united nation.”