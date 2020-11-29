President-elect Joe Biden has named the
first openly LGBT person to a position in the incoming
administration.
According to The
Hill, Carlos Elizondo has been named the White House social
secretary.
Elizondo is gay.
He served as social secretary to
then-Vice President Joe Biden and Second Lady Jill Biden during the
Obama administration, making him the first Hispanic-American in the
role.
From 2009 to 2017, Elizondo planned and
managed all events hosted by the Bidens.
The Biden transition team announced
Elizondo's appointment on Friday, along with other White House senior
staff announcements. Many of the new members also served in the Obama
administration and reflect Biden's promise of a diverse White House.
“Their dedication to overcoming the
challenges facing our country today are rooted in their diverse
backgrounds and experiences,” Biden said in a statement. “They
will serve the American people and help build back better, creating a
more just, equitable, and united nation.”