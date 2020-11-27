Netflix has released the first full
trailer for its upcoming film The Prom.
Producer Ryan Murphy's film adaptation
of the Tony Award-nominated musical The Prom arrives on
December 11.
In the musical, four washed-up Broadway
stars travel to Edgewater, a small fictional town in Indiana, looking
to help a lesbian teen who was not allowed to take her girlfriend to
the high school prom. The actors claim they are there to help the
teen, Emma Nolan, but are mostly pursuing headlines.
The movie stars Meryl Streep, Nicole
Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose, Keegan-Michael
Key, Kerry Washington, and Kevin Chamberlin. Newcomer Jo Ellen
Pellman stars as Emma Nolan.
In a previous interview, Murphy said
that he rushed to acquire the movie rights to the play as soon as he
saw the play on Broadway.
Murphy's The Boys in the Band,
which also includes gay themes and is based on a play, began
streaming on Netflix in September.
(Related: Netflix
releases first trailer for gay drama Boys
in the Band.)