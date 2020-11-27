Netflix has released the first full trailer for its upcoming film The Prom.

Producer Ryan Murphy's film adaptation of the Tony Award-nominated musical The Prom arrives on December 11.

In the musical, four washed-up Broadway stars travel to Edgewater, a small fictional town in Indiana, looking to help a lesbian teen who was not allowed to take her girlfriend to the high school prom. The actors claim they are there to help the teen, Emma Nolan, but are mostly pursuing headlines.

The movie stars Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, and Kevin Chamberlin. Newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman stars as Emma Nolan.

In a previous interview, Murphy said that he rushed to acquire the movie rights to the play as soon as he saw the play on Broadway.

Murphy's The Boys in the Band, which also includes gay themes and is based on a play, began streaming on Netflix in September.

