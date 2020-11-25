The Washington Blade on Tuesday reported that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows blocked efforts to recognize June as LGBT Pride month.

According to the Blade, First Lady Melania Trump wanted to light up the White House in rainbow colors in celebration of Pride. In 2015, then-President Barack Obama lit the building in rainbow colors after the Supreme Court ruled that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

“Meadows had a significant role, one Republican source said on condition of anonymity, in ensuring the Trump White House ignored Pride Month, which is why President Trump didn't send out a tweet to recognize the annual LGBTQ celebration as he did in 2019,” the outlet reported.

Meadows, a former House member from North Carolina, opposes same-sex marriage. In 2013, he predicted a constitutional crisis if the Supreme Court struck down state laws and constitutional amendments that limit marriage to heterosexual couples.

In its Congressional Scorecard for the 114th and 115th Congress, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, ranked Meadows, a Republican, zero on LGBT rights.

Meadows last year voted against the Equality Act, a federal LGBT protections bill. Trump has signaled his opposition to the measure, while President-elect Joe Biden has promised to make passage a priority. In 2017, Meadows voted in favor of a floor amendment barring the Pentagon from paying for transition-related care for transgender people.

HRC President Alphonso David said in a statement that the first lady's unrealized plan to recognize LGBT Pride was “just too little too late.”

“This news is just too little too late and directly contrary to 4 years of discriminatory and oppressive anti-LGBTQ policies from the Trump administration,” David said. “As an example, rather than acknowledging the existence of Pride Month, the Trump-Pence administration used the month of June to significantly heighten their aggressive attacks on LGBTQ people – releasing new rules that sanction discrimination against LGBTQ patients and sharing plans to restrict transgender people’s access to emergency shelters.”

“This election, LGBTQ people made their voices heard loud and clear, turning out in record numbers to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. We look forward to an administration that will stand with our community from day one,” David said.

In October, Melania Trump defended her husband's record on LGBT rights, saying that he treats gays and lesbians “equally.” Notably absent from her remarks were transgender people, who have borne the brunt of the administration's anti-LGBT policies.