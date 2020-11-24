The epidemic of violence against transgender women continues as the United States records its 38th known murder this year.

According to Houston television station KTRK, Asia Jynaé Foster's body was found on a street in the southwestern part of the city. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds. She was 22.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, said that the deaths of transgender women often go unreported or misreported.

“HRC has officially recorded more violent deaths of transgender and gender non-conforming people than any year since we began tracking this violence in 2013,” the group said.

HRC also said that it was looking into the death of Skylar Heath, a 20-year-old Black transgender woman in Miami.

“Based on information from her friends, she was believed to have been shot – potentially bringing the number of violent deaths to 39,” the group said.

According to Houston's OutSmart magazine, Foster, who was Black, was experiencing homelessness and had taken refuge at Montrose Grace Place, a drop-in shelter for LGBT youth.

“Asia was outgoing, funny, and she could put together a read that left everyone around her scrambling to pick up their jaws,” Montrose Grace Place said in a Facebook post.

A candlelight vigil for Foster was held on Sunday at the Montrose Center, an LGBT community center.

“Asia’s death is reported to have occurred on Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day on which we honor those in our community we’ve lost to fatal violence. The fact we marked the most violent year on record only to be met with yet another tragedy is unacceptable,” said HRC Director of Community Engagement for the Transgender Justice Initiative Tori Cooper. “Asia and Skylar’s deaths should be a call to action for us all.”