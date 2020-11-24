Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the AP, Bad Bunny's representative made the announcement on Monday.

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Martinez Ocasio, on Sunday canceled without explanation a planned performance at the American Music Awards, where he won favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album for “YHLQMDLG.” He appeared virtually at the event to present an award.

Bad Bunny's publicist said that he wasn't showing any major symptoms as of Monday.

Bad Bunny is an outspoken supporter of the LGBT community. He has included same-sex couples and transgender women in his videos.

