Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny has
tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the AP, Bad Bunny's
representative made the announcement on Monday.
Bad Bunny, real name Benito Martinez
Ocasio, on Sunday canceled without explanation a planned performance
at the American Music Awards, where he won favorite male Latin artist
and favorite Latin album for “YHLQMDLG.” He appeared virtually at
the event to present an award.
Bad Bunny's publicist said that he
wasn't showing any major symptoms as of Monday.
Bad Bunny is an outspoken supporter of
the LGBT community. He has included same-sex couples and transgender
women in his videos.
(Related: Bad
Bunny says he can't rule out being with a man in 20 years.)