Out singer Ricky Martin has suggested
that he's not finished expanding his family.
Martin shares four kids with husband
Jwan Yosef, an artist.
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight
on Thursday, Martin, 48, said that he loves a big family.
“Some people think I'm crazy but I
love a big family and I have a couple of embryos waiting for me,”
Martin
said.
Martin's children include twin boys
Valentino and Matteo, 12, daughter Lucia, 2 next month, and son Renn,
1. All four were born via surrogate.
Martin said that his oldest sons were
doing pretty well during the lockdown.
“[T]hese two are really cool kids,”
he told the outlet ahead of the Latin Grammy Awards. “They're doing
really good in school considering what we're dealing with and they
have a beautiful little sister and a little brother and they own that
role of the protective older brothers.”
Martin came out in 2010 after refusing
for years to discuss his sexuality.