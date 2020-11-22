Out singer Ricky Martin has suggested that he's not finished expanding his family.

Martin shares four kids with husband Jwan Yosef, an artist.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, Martin, 48, said that he loves a big family.

“Some people think I'm crazy but I love a big family and I have a couple of embryos waiting for me,” Martin said.

Martin's children include twin boys Valentino and Matteo, 12, daughter Lucia, 2 next month, and son Renn, 1. All four were born via surrogate.

Martin said that his oldest sons were doing pretty well during the lockdown.

“[T]hese two are really cool kids,” he told the outlet ahead of the Latin Grammy Awards. “They're doing really good in school considering what we're dealing with and they have a beautiful little sister and a little brother and they own that role of the protective older brothers.”

Martin came out in 2010 after refusing for years to discuss his sexuality.