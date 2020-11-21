President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Friday commemorated Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR), a day set aside to remember transgender and gender non-conforming victims of violence.

In a tweet, Biden noted this year's 37 deaths and pledged to “end this epidemic of violence.”

“At least 37 transgender and gender non-conforming people have been killed this year, most of them Black and Brown transgender women,” Biden messaged. “It's intolerable. This Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honor their lives – and recommit to the work that remains to end this epidemic of violence.”

“To transgender and gender-nonconforming people across America and around the world: from the moment I am sworn in as president, know that my administration will see you, listen to you, and fight for not only your safety but also the dignity and justice you have been denied,” he added.

Harris echoed Biden's sentiment.

“On this Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honor the memory of the at least 37 transgender or gender-nonconforming people killed this year – the majority of whom were Black and Latinx transgender women,” she tweeted. “Today and every day we must recommit to ending this epidemic. #TDOR”