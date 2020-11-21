President-elect Joe Biden and Vice
President-elect Kamala Harris on Friday commemorated Transgender Day
of Remembrance (TDOR), a day set aside to remember transgender and
gender non-conforming victims of violence.
In a tweet, Biden noted this year's 37
deaths and pledged to “end this epidemic of violence.”
“At least 37 transgender and gender
non-conforming people have been killed this year, most of them Black
and Brown transgender women,” Biden messaged. “It's intolerable.
This Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honor their lives – and
recommit to the work that remains to end this epidemic of violence.”
(Related: HRC
report on transgender violence finds 2020 was deadliest.)
“To transgender and
gender-nonconforming people across America and around the world: from
the moment I am sworn in as president, know that my administration
will see you, listen to you, and fight for not only your safety but
also the dignity and justice you have been denied,” he added.
Harris echoed Biden's sentiment.
“On this Transgender Day of
Remembrance, we honor the memory of the at least 37 transgender or
gender-nonconforming people killed this year – the majority of whom
were Black and Latinx transgender women,” she tweeted. “Today and
every day we must recommit to ending this epidemic. #TDOR”