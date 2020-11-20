The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Thursday announced that
2020 has been the deadliest year for transgender and gender
non-conform people since it began tracking such violence in 2013.
In its report An
Epidemic of Violence: Fatal Violence Against Transgender and Gender
Non-Conforming People in the United States in 2020, HRC
reported 37 known deaths this year.
The previous highest number of deaths
was 31 in 2017, the group said.
HRC President Alphonso David said that
anti-LGBT political leaders had contributed to the rhetoric driving
the violence.
“This year, we reached two grim
milestones – the Human Rights Campaign has recorded the most deaths
of transgender and gender non-conforming people of any year since we
began tracking this violence, and we have documented more than 200
total deaths. Every life that we have lost this year and every year
had value and did not deserve to be cut short. Divisive and
dehumanizing rhetoric from anti-equality political leaders has
contributed to the toxic mix of racism, sexism and transphobia that
drives this horrific violence.”
“It’s on all of us to fight for
change at every level and take action to support trans and gender
non-conforming people. We must work to dismantle the stigma that so
many in the trans and gender non-conforming community face, and bring
this violence to an end,” he said.
HRC's report also lays out what can be
done to end the violence.
“This includes working to eliminate
stigma against trans and gender non-conforming people, using the
correct names and pronouns, supporting laws and policies that
prohibit discrimination based on gender identity, uplifting
transgender and gender non-conforming voices and building inclusive
communities throughout society,” HRC said.
HRC found that two-thirds of this
year's victims were Black women and nearly 60 percent of known
fatalities involved a firearm.
The report was released on the eve of
the Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day set aside to remember
transgender victims of violence.