Amazon will begin streaming Uncle
Frank on Wednesday, November 25.
The film stars Paul Bettany as Frank
Beldsoe, who lives an openly gay life at home with his boyfriend
Wally (played by Peter Macdissi ) but isn't out to his Southern
family.
The comedy-drama was written and
directed by Alan Ball, who is best known for writing the 1999 film
American Beauty and creating the HBO drama series Six Feet
Under and True Blood. Ball is gay.
Uncle Frank, Ball's third film,
premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival, where it was
picked up by Amazon Studios.
The film, set in 1973, follows Frank
and his 18-year-old niece Beth (Sophia Lillis) as they drive from
Manhattan to South Carolina to attend the funeral of Frank's father.
Wally unexpectedly joins them. Frank is forced to confront his past
when he returns home.
Deadline's Pete Hammond called
Uncle Frank a “humane drama of a gay man dealing with
southern hometown trauma.”
“[T]his very human, small character
study has been percolating within [Ball] for a long time and it
delivers a deep impact for those willing to embrace the familial
plight of Frank Bledsoe, beautifully acted by Paul Bettany in one of
his finest screen turns,” Hammond wrote.