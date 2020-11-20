Amazon will begin streaming Uncle Frank on Wednesday, November 25.

The film stars Paul Bettany as Frank Beldsoe, who lives an openly gay life at home with his boyfriend Wally (played by Peter Macdissi ) but isn't out to his Southern family.

The comedy-drama was written and directed by Alan Ball, who is best known for writing the 1999 film American Beauty and creating the HBO drama series Six Feet Under and True Blood. Ball is gay.

Uncle Frank, Ball's third film, premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival, where it was picked up by Amazon Studios.

The film, set in 1973, follows Frank and his 18-year-old niece Beth (Sophia Lillis) as they drive from Manhattan to South Carolina to attend the funeral of Frank's father. Wally unexpectedly joins them. Frank is forced to confront his past when he returns home.

Deadline's Pete Hammond called Uncle Frank a “humane drama of a gay man dealing with southern hometown trauma.”

“[T]his very human, small character study has been percolating within [Ball] for a long time and it delivers a deep impact for those willing to embrace the familial plight of Frank Bledsoe, beautifully acted by Paul Bettany in one of his finest screen turns,” Hammond wrote.