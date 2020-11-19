Christian conservative group One
Million Moms said this week that it is boycotting “all things
Hallmark” over the Hallmark Channel's upcoming gay holiday film The
Christmas House.
The film, set to premiere Sunday,
November 22, stars Brad Harder and out actor Jonathan Bennett, who
play a married gay couple trying to adopt their first child while
also heading home to visit family. The Christmas House is the
first film in the network's annual “Countdown to Christmas”
lineup to feature a gay couple.
Rounding out the cast are Robert
Buckley (One Tree Hill), Ana Ayora (In the Dark), Treat
Williams (Everwood), and Sharon Lawrence (NYPD Blue).
In an email to supporters, One Million
Moms' Monica Cole said that the Hallmark Channel is producing and
airing movies “pushing the gay agenda by featuring lead gay
characters in homosexual relationships.”
“The once conservative network has
caved to LGBTQ pressure and has done a one-eighty from the wholesome
content the channel once aired, and the network is now catering to
the Left,” Cole said.
“1MM is boycotting all things
Hallmark,” she added. “This includes Hallmark Channel, Hallmark
wrapping paper, greeting cards, Christmas ornaments, etc.”
One Million Moms, which has 99,055
followers on Facebook, has for years called for boycotts against
companies that support the LGBT community.
The Christmas House is part of a
recent spate of LGBT holiday movies, including Netflix's Let it
Snow, Freeform's The Thing About Harry, and Lifetime's
upcoming The Christmas Setup. Hulu will premiere Happiest
Season, a big-budget holiday-themed romantic comedy starring
Mackenzie Davis and out actress Kristen Stewart, on November 25.
(Related: Lesbian
romantic comedy Happiest
Season
with Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis debuts Nov. 25.)