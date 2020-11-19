Christian conservative group One Million Moms said this week that it is boycotting “all things Hallmark” over the Hallmark Channel's upcoming gay holiday film The Christmas House.

The film, set to premiere Sunday, November 22, stars Brad Harder and out actor Jonathan Bennett, who play a married gay couple trying to adopt their first child while also heading home to visit family. The Christmas House is the first film in the network's annual “Countdown to Christmas” lineup to feature a gay couple.

Rounding out the cast are Robert Buckley (One Tree Hill), Ana Ayora (In the Dark), Treat Williams (Everwood), and Sharon Lawrence (NYPD Blue).

In an email to supporters, One Million Moms' Monica Cole said that the Hallmark Channel is producing and airing movies “pushing the gay agenda by featuring lead gay characters in homosexual relationships.”

“The once conservative network has caved to LGBTQ pressure and has done a one-eighty from the wholesome content the channel once aired, and the network is now catering to the Left,” Cole said.

“1MM is boycotting all things Hallmark,” she added. “This includes Hallmark Channel, Hallmark wrapping paper, greeting cards, Christmas ornaments, etc.”

One Million Moms, which has 99,055 followers on Facebook, has for years called for boycotts against companies that support the LGBT community.

The Christmas House is part of a recent spate of LGBT holiday movies, including Netflix's Let it Snow, Freeform's The Thing About Harry, and Lifetime's upcoming The Christmas Setup. Hulu will premiere Happiest Season, a big-budget holiday-themed romantic comedy starring Mackenzie Davis and out actress Kristen Stewart, on November 25.

(Related: Lesbian romantic comedy Happiest Season with Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis debuts Nov. 25.)