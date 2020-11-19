LGBT glossy Out on Thursday released its annual Out100, the magazine's annual list of the most influential LGBTQ names in music, fashion, culture, advocacy, and more.

The print issue, which includes four cover stories, will reach newsstands on December 1.

For its 26th annual covers, Out editors chose actor Wilson Cruz, singer-songwriter-actress Janelle Monáe, actor-director Joe Mantello, and Black Lives Matter activist Janaya Khan.

Mantello appeared in Ryan Murphy's Hollywood, an LGBT-inclusive retelling of Hollywood in the late 40s, and directed the Netflix film The Boys in the Band. Set in the late 60s, the film explores how societal and internalized homophobia impacted a group of men. It stars nine openly gay actors.

“If you live in a country or come from a religious community that still has issues [with accepting LGBTQ+ people], the story has an enormous impact on your real life,” Mantello said. “I know that when I was growing up, if I had seen nine out gay actors in a movie, it would have accelerated my own [coming out] process.”

In their cover interview, Khan discussed what activism means to them.

“Saying I'm queer, I'm trans, nonbinary, sure, is a part of it,” Khan said. “But really, what it is, is I am no longer going to live in fear, I'm going to live in power … And I think that's what we need more people to understand, really, everyone, is that it's time for everyone to come across.”

In Star Trek: Discovery, Cruz plays Dr. Hugh Culber, a gay married man, a first for the franchise. Producers added a transgender and a non-binary character in the show's third and most recent season.

“I have to tell you – and it’s going to sound corny – it’s about how Star Trek makes me look at the world,” Cruz said. “Because in order for any of us to play these roles as people of color on this show, we have to imagine who we would be and what our lives would be if we were allowed to live up to our potential because we aren’t dealing with all of the ‘isms’ that are obstacles in our lives. So Dr. Culber didn't deal with racism. He didn't deal with homophobia. He got to be everything he could possibly be. And he was allowed to do that with no blockages in education or opportunities. And when you spend nine months out of the year trying to imagine that world. … You leave work wanting to figure out ways to make our world a bit closer to that one. Because you know it's possible.”

To see the full 2020 Out100 list, click here.