Singer-songwriter-actress Janelle Monáe
is one of four cover stories for Out's annual Out100 issue.
Out editors will reveal the full
list on Thursday, November 19 and the issue will reach newsstands on
December 1.
The Out100 list includes the most
influential LGBTQ names in music, fashion, culture, advocacy, and
more.
In 2018, Monáe described herself as “a
queer black woman.”
"Being a queer black woman in
America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and
women – I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker,” Monáe
told Rolling
Stone.
She added that she initially identified
as bisexual, “but then later I read about pansexuality and was
like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.' I'm open to
learning more about who I am."
In her Out cover interview,
Monáe said that she identifies with people “coming in,” instead
of announcing their sexuality.
“[Something] I identify with more
than ever is the concept of coming in – and people coming into your
life – and not coming out,” she
said. “I think there's so much pressure put on people that
can't afford to announce to the world that 'I am queer' or 'I'm
gay.'”
She added that she hopes people can
talk about their sexuality out of love for who they are.
“[I hope when people] talk about
their sexuality and being queer, being gay, or being who they are,
they can talk about it not out of fear but out of love and
celebration for who they are. If people look at me as that beacon of
hope, that's great, but I always tell people don't feel any pressure
to be me. Take your time,” Monáe said.