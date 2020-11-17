Singer-songwriter-actress Janelle Monáe is one of four cover stories for Out's annual Out100 issue.

Out editors will reveal the full list on Thursday, November 19 and the issue will reach newsstands on December 1.

The Out100 list includes the most influential LGBTQ names in music, fashion, culture, advocacy, and more.

In 2018, Monáe described herself as “a queer black woman.”

"Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women – I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker,” Monáe told Rolling Stone.

She added that she initially identified as bisexual, “but then later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.' I'm open to learning more about who I am."

In her Out cover interview, Monáe said that she identifies with people “coming in,” instead of announcing their sexuality.

“[Something] I identify with more than ever is the concept of coming in – and people coming into your life – and not coming out,” she said. “I think there's so much pressure put on people that can't afford to announce to the world that 'I am queer' or 'I'm gay.'”

She added that she hopes people can talk about their sexuality out of love for who they are.

“[I hope when people] talk about their sexuality and being queer, being gay, or being who they are, they can talk about it not out of fear but out of love and celebration for who they are. If people look at me as that beacon of hope, that's great, but I always tell people don't feel any pressure to be me. Take your time,” Monáe said.