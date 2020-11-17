World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race, on Monday announced the reality drag queen competition show is heading to Spain.

Drag Race Spain will join spin-offs in the United Kingdom, Holland, and Canada.

The show will air on ATRESplayer Premium in Spain and stream exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the United States and other international markets.

“It is such an honor to welcome Spain to the Drag Race family, partner with Atres, and bring the fierce fabulous glamour of Spanish queens to new audiences around the world on WOW Presents Plus,” said World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. “In these dark and challenging times we believe people need Drag Race‘s joy, laughter, and heart now more than ever.”

Details, including who will host the reality competition show, have yet to be announced.

RuPaul's Drag Race has won a total of 19 Emmy awards, more than any other reality competition show in history.