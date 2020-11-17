World of Wonder, the production company
behind RuPaul's Drag Race, on Monday announced the reality
drag queen competition show is heading to Spain.
Drag Race Spain will join
spin-offs in the United Kingdom, Holland, and Canada.
The show will air on ATRESplayer
Premium in Spain and stream exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the
United States and other international markets.
“It is such an honor to welcome Spain
to the Drag Race family, partner with Atres, and bring the
fierce fabulous glamour of Spanish queens to new audiences around the
world on WOW Presents Plus,” said World of Wonder co-founders Randy
Barbato and Fenton Bailey. “In these dark and challenging times we
believe people need Drag Race‘s joy, laughter, and heart now more
than ever.”
Details, including who will host the
reality competition show, have yet to be announced.
RuPaul's Drag Race has won a
total of 19 Emmy awards, more than any other reality competition show
in history.