In an interview with Reuters, Ritchie Torres, America's first openly gay Afro-Latino congressman, said that he'll prioritize LGBT rights and affordable housing in Congress.

Torres, 32, grew up with a single mother in New York City's public housing.

“I never thought in my wildest dreams that as a poor kid from the Bronx, I would become a United States congressman,” Torres said.

Also making history this election cycle are Mondaire Jones, the nation's first openly gay African-American congressman, and Sarah McBride, who was elected to the Delaware State Senate, making her the first transgender person in the United States elected to a state senate. Both are Democrats.

Torres, a Democrat, said that as a congressman he would fight for increased funding for affordable housing and passage of the Equality Act, a federal LGBT protections bill that cleared the House earlier this year but stalled in the Senate. President Donald Trump has signaled his opposition to the bill, while President-elect Joe Biden has called passage a priority.

“LGBTQ people of color are about to have a seat in one of the most powerful tables,” Torres said. “A wise person once said, 'If you don't have a seat at the table, then you're probably on the menu.'”

“We're witnessing the collapse of politics as an old boys club, and we're witnessing the embrace of America as a multiracial, multiethnic, inclusive democracy,” he said.

Torres, who is Black and Puerto Rican, added that he wants to be judged by his accomplishments, not his identity.