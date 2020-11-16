Singer-songwriter Sam Smith has said that coming out non-binary has been “more of a struggle” than expected.

Smith, who made the announcement last September, appeared virtually last week on CBS' The Late Late Show.

Smith, who is promoting their third studio album Love Goes, explained that they decided to come out after a message to their family got leaked.

(Related: Sam Smith changes pronouns to “they” and “them.”)

“In a world where I wasn't a well-known person, I would have changed my pronouns and I would have got used to it in a normal way, which I actually tried to do,” Smith said. “But a message that I sent to my family got leaked weirdly, so I had to make a decision to tell everyone and go for it.”

“It's been amazing but it's also really, really hard to see all the backlash and the amount of people that are still so unsupportive of gender non-confirming people and trans people all around the world.”

“It's definitely more of a struggle than I was expecting, but I feel good in my skin, which is the prize and the wonderful thing,” they added.

Smith also said that they, their family, and friends were “so overjoyed” by President Donald Trump's election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.