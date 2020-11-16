Singer-songwriter Sam Smith has said
that coming out non-binary has been “more of a struggle” than
expected.
Smith, who made the announcement last
September, appeared virtually last week on CBS' The Late Late
Show.
Smith, who is promoting their third
studio album Love Goes, explained that they decided to come
out after a message to their family got leaked.
(Related: Sam
Smith changes pronouns to “they” and “them.”)
“In a world where I wasn't a
well-known person, I would have changed my pronouns and I would have
got used to it in a normal way, which I actually tried to do,”
Smith said. “But a message that I sent to my family got leaked
weirdly, so I had to make a decision to tell everyone and go for it.”
“It's been amazing but it's also
really, really hard to see all the backlash and the amount of people
that are still so unsupportive of gender non-confirming people and
trans people all around the world.”
“It's definitely more of a struggle
than I was expecting, but I feel good in my skin, which is the prize
and the wonderful thing,” they
added.
Smith also said that they, their
family, and friends were “so overjoyed” by President Donald
Trump's election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.