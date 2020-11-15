Democrats in the Maine House of Representatives on Thursday nominated state Representative Ryan Fecteau as the next speaker of the House.

Fecteau, 28, will begin his fourth consecutive term in the House in December. If elected, Fecteau will become Maine's first openly gay House speaker.

“I am humbled to receive the House Democratic nomination to serve as Speaker of the House,” Fecteau said in a tweet.

Democrats control the House by a wide margin.

Fecteau has previously discussed growing up poor in Biddeford and his struggle to become the only person in his family to graduate from college.

“I'm filled with hope and determination because when Democrats lead, people who are too often forgotten or left at the margins are seen, they are valued and given a fair shot,” Fecteau told colleagues.

Last year, Maine Governor Janet Mills signed a bill that prohibits therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender youth. Fecteau introduced the bill in the House.

According to the AP, Fecteau will also be the youngest currently serving House speaker in the country.