The Paramount Network will premiere its
original romantic comedy Dashing in December on December 13.
The film stars Andie MacDowell and out
actors Peter Porte and Juan Pablo Di Pace. Rounding out the cast is
Caroline Harris (Westworld), who plays Wyatt's friend.
In the movie, New York businessman
Wyatt (played by Porte) returns home to his rural hometown for the
holidays. He unexpectedly meets Heath (Di Pace), who works on the
family ranch. Wyatt tries to convince his mother Deb (MacDowell) to
sell the ranch.
“This feel-good project captures the
importance of inclusive storytelling, the power of love, and the
spirit of the holidays all rolled into one,” Paramount Network said
in a statement.
Di Pace, who is best known for his
roles on Netflix's Fuller House and TNT's Dallas, came
out gay last year.
(Related: Fuller
House
star Juan Pablo Di Pace says he's gay.)
According to PEOPLE, Porte (The
Young and the Restless) married Jacob Villere in New Orleans in
2018. Porte started his career as a model.
Dashing in December will be
simulcast on Logo, Pop, and TV Land.