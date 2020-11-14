The Paramount Network will premiere its original romantic comedy Dashing in December on December 13.

The film stars Andie MacDowell and out actors Peter Porte and Juan Pablo Di Pace. Rounding out the cast is Caroline Harris (Westworld), who plays Wyatt's friend.

In the movie, New York businessman Wyatt (played by Porte) returns home to his rural hometown for the holidays. He unexpectedly meets Heath (Di Pace), who works on the family ranch. Wyatt tries to convince his mother Deb (MacDowell) to sell the ranch.

“This feel-good project captures the importance of inclusive storytelling, the power of love, and the spirit of the holidays all rolled into one,” Paramount Network said in a statement.

Di Pace, who is best known for his roles on Netflix's Fuller House and TNT's Dallas, came out gay last year.

According to PEOPLE, Porte (The Young and the Restless) married Jacob Villere in New Orleans in 2018. Porte started his career as a model.

Dashing in December will be simulcast on Logo, Pop, and TV Land.