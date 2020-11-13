Actors Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci discuss their views on straight actors taking gay roles.

In the new movie Supernova, Firth and Tucci play a committed couple struggling with a diagnosis that threatens to rip apart their relationship.

Firth, 60, and Tucci, 59, play Sam and Tusker, respectively, a middle-aged gay couple who take a road trip through England's Lake District as they digest Tusker's diagnosis with young-onset dementia.

The actors discussed their views on the subject in an interview with UK LGBT glossy Attitude.

“I don't have a final position on this,” said Firth, who also played a gay character in the 2010 film A Single Man. “I think the question is still alive. It's something I take really seriously, and I gave it a lot of thought before doing this.”

"Whenever I take on anything, I think it's an insufferable presumption. I don't really feel I have the right to play the character. That's always the starting point. What do I know about this person's life?”

"How can I presume to set foot in this person's lived experience, let alone try to represent it?" he rhetorically asked.

“For so many years,” Tucci said, “gay men and women have had to hide their homosexuality in show business to get the roles they wanted – that's the problem here.”

“Anybody should be able to play any role that they want to play – that's the whole point of acting,” he added.

Tucci played a gay character in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada.