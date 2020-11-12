A proposal to Hungary's constitution
would effectively ban same-sex couples from adopting.
According to the BBC, the proposal was
sent to parliament by Hungary's governing right-wing Fidesz Party on
Tuesday.
Under the proposed amendment, only
married couples would be allowed to adopt children. Gay and lesbian
couples cannot marry in Hungary. Currently, a gay couple can adopt if
one partner applies on their own.
The amendment also requires children to
be raised with a “Christian interpretation of gender roles.”
LGBT activists questioned the timing of
the proposed amendment, saying that coronavirus restrictions prohibit
mass protests.
“The timing is no coincidence,”
LGBT rights group the Háttér
Society said in a statement. “The proposals that severely limit
legal rights and go against basic international and European human
rights … were submitted at a time when … protests are not
allowed.”
The proposal would also affect single
people who wish to adopt.