A proposal to Hungary's constitution would effectively ban same-sex couples from adopting.

According to the BBC, the proposal was sent to parliament by Hungary's governing right-wing Fidesz Party on Tuesday.

Under the proposed amendment, only married couples would be allowed to adopt children. Gay and lesbian couples cannot marry in Hungary. Currently, a gay couple can adopt if one partner applies on their own.

The amendment also requires children to be raised with a “Christian interpretation of gender roles.”

LGBT activists questioned the timing of the proposed amendment, saying that coronavirus restrictions prohibit mass protests.

“The timing is no coincidence,” LGBT rights group the Háttér Society said in a statement. “The proposals that severely limit legal rights and go against basic international and European human rights … were submitted at a time when … protests are not allowed.”

The proposal would also affect single people who wish to adopt.