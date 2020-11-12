Out actor Wentworth Miller has said
that he won't reprise his role as Michael Scofield in the Fox series
Prison Break.
In an Instagram post, Miller said that
he's finished playing straight roles.
A possible new season of Prison
Break is being discussed. The series ran for five seasons on Fox.
“I'm out. Of PB. Officially,”
Miller wrote.
“Not [because] of static on social
media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to
play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told),”
“I understand this is disappointing
[to fans]. I'm sorry.”
“If you're hot and bothered [because]
you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay
one … That's your work. [rainbow flag],” he added.
In 2013, Miller declined an invitation
to attend a film festival in Russia because the government denies
“basic rights to live and love openly” to people such as himself,
marking the first time Miller publicly identified as a gay man.
(Related: Wentworth
Miller declines Russian film festival invite; says he's gay.)