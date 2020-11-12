Out actor Wentworth Miller has said that he won't reprise his role as Michael Scofield in the Fox series Prison Break.

In an Instagram post, Miller said that he's finished playing straight roles.

A possible new season of Prison Break is being discussed. The series ran for five seasons on Fox.

“I'm out. Of PB. Officially,” Miller wrote.

“Not [because] of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told),”

“I understand this is disappointing [to fans]. I'm sorry.”

“If you're hot and bothered [because] you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one … That's your work. [rainbow flag],” he added.

In 2013, Miller declined an invitation to attend a film festival in Russia because the government denies “basic rights to live and love openly” to people such as himself, marking the first time Miller publicly identified as a gay man.

