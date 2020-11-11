Bishop Harry Jackson, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights and an advisor to President Donald Trump, died on Monday. He was 66.

“It is with a heavy heart that we notify you that our beloved Bishop Harry R. Jackson, Jr. has transitioned to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020,” Jackson's church, Hope Christian Church in Maryland, wrote on its website.

“Please pray for the Jackson Family's comfort and respect their right to privacy at this time,” the church added.

Religion News Service reported that Jackson attended the White House ceremony announcing Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court in September. The event has been linked to many COVID-19 infections. Jackson's cause of death has not been announced.

Jackson joined Trump's Evangelical Advisory Board during the 2016 presidential campaign. Some outlets list Jackson as an “unofficial” faith advisor to the president.

Jackson, the author of A Manifesto: Christian America's Contract with Minorities, was a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, including same-sex marriage.

Jackson was a vocal leader in the effort to stop marriage equality in Maryland and the District of Columbia.

In a 2011 interview, Jackson suggested that same-sex marriage is evil.

“I'm an African-American and I specially believe that what we're dealing with is a Satanic plot to destroy our seed,” Jackson said. “I think where we are now is that there is an issue of justice that's being perverted and we have a minority group, in a sense, that has decided that they are going to impose their will on the culture – by force – and redefine God's law.”

The following year, it was revealed that Jackson received thousands of dollars in donations from the National Organization for Marriage's (NOM) education fund. NOM at the time was the nation's largest single-issue group opposed to marriage equality.

As a member of the Coalition of African-American Pastors (CAAP), Jackson condemned former President Barack Obama's marriage equality endorsement. Right Wing Watch called CAAP “a NOM front group.”