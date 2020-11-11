The lesbian romantic comedy Happiest Season will premiere on November 25 on Hulu.

In Happiest Season, Abby's (played by Kristen Stewart) plan to propose to her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) at Harper's family's annual Christmas dinner is interrupted when Abby realizes that Harper has yet to tell her family that she's gay.

The film is directed by Clea DuVall, who wrote the script with Mary Holland.

Rounding out the cast are Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Mary Holland, Burl Moseley, Victor Garber, and Mary Steenburgen.

“The entire cast is so great,” Stewart told LGBT blog NewNowNext. “We've said a million times to each other every single day.”

Stewart singled out Levy (Schitt's Creek), who plays John, Abby's best friend, in the film.

“I think that [Levy] is so perfect because when he really brings it home and he wants to connect, he comes from a place of true understanding of what the story is and how heavy and hard it is. … Dan's fucking amazing,” she said.

Sony Pictures had been aiming for a theatrical release but the film landed on Hulu as many movie theaters remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hulu will stream the movie as a Hulu Original.