In a recent interview, producer Ryan Murphy discussed his parents' attempt to “cure” him of his homosexuality.

Murphy, who is raising three children with his husband David Miller, is best known for such LGBT-inclusive shows as Glee, Pose, and Hollywood and such films as The Boys in the Band.

Murphy is currently promoting his latest project, The Prom, a film adaptation of the Tony Award-nominated musical. It arrives on Netflix on December 11.

In the musical, four washed-up Broadway stars travel to Edgewater, a small fictional town in Indiana, looking to help a lesbian teen who was not allowed to take her girlfriend to the high school prom. The actors claim they are there to help the teen, Emma, but are mostly pursuing headlines.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter about his own prom, Murphy, 55, said that the topic was very “emotional” for him.

"I didn’t have that. If only I would have had this feeling of acceptance and belonging, how different my life would have been,” Murphy said, referring to the film.

"I felt that when we were shooting it. I went to my junior prom and the next day my parents took me to a psychiatrist to cure me. Thankfully, I had a really good shrink, who at the end of our several sessions called my parents in and said, 'You have a choice here: You can try and change him and lose him, or you can accept him and love him.'”

"I was very blessed. When I went to my senior prom, I had been through that but I still took a girlfriend because I wasn’t allowed to come in with my fellow. The prom is very emotional for me, as you can tell,” he said.

The Prom stars Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, and Kevin Chamberlin. Newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman stars as Emma Nolan.