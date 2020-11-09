President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday gave his victory speech from Wilmington, Delaware.

In his speech, Biden thanked the LGBT community for its support in the campaign.

“I am proud of the coalition we put together, the broadest and most diverse in history,” Biden told the crowd. “Democrats, Republicans, and independents. Progressives, moderates, and conservatives. Young and old, urban, suburban, and rural. Gay, straight, transgender. White. Latino. Asian. Native American.”

Biden also thanked Black Americans, who gave him his breakthrough moment during the Democratic primary.

“And especially for those moments when this campaign was at its lowest – the African American community stood up again for me. They always have my back, and I'll have yours.”

Biden is the first president-elect in U.S. history to include transgender people in his victory speech.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also spoke at the event, which included fireworks. Their families joined them on the stage.

Biden once again vowed to unify the country.

“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but to unify,” Biden said. “Who doesn’t see red and blue states but a United States. And who will work with all my heart to win the confidence of the whole people. For that is what America is about: The people. And that is what our administration will be about.”