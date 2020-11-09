President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday
gave his victory speech from Wilmington, Delaware.
In his speech, Biden thanked the LGBT
community for its support in the campaign.
“I am proud of the coalition we put
together, the broadest and most diverse in history,” Biden told the
crowd. “Democrats, Republicans, and independents. Progressives,
moderates, and conservatives. Young and old, urban, suburban, and
rural. Gay, straight, transgender. White. Latino. Asian. Native
American.”
Biden also thanked Black Americans, who
gave him his breakthrough moment during the Democratic primary.
“And especially for those moments
when this campaign was at its lowest – the African American
community stood up again for me. They always have my back, and I'll
have yours.”
Biden is the first president-elect in
U.S. history to include transgender people in his victory speech.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also
spoke at the event, which included fireworks. Their families joined
them on the stage.
Biden once again vowed to unify the
country.
“I pledge to be a president who seeks
not to divide but to unify,” Biden said. “Who doesn’t see red
and blue states but a United States. And who will work with all my
heart to win the confidence of the whole people. For that is what
America is about: The people. And that is what our administration
will be about.”