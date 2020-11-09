In a recent interview, actor-singer Kevin McHale said that positive response to his coming out made him wish he'd done it sooner.

The former Glee star came out in an April 2018 tweet that referred to Ariana Grande's single “No Tears Left to Cry.”

“No Tears Left to Cry is gayer than me and I ACCEPT,” McHale messaged.

“It was shocking, beautiful, and inspiring,” McHale said of the response. “I'd go out shopping and people would thank me. I was always taken aback by that.”

“[It] made me see I should have done it sooner,” he added.

In a recent episode of MTV's Cribs, McHale gave a tour of his home, which he said was “technically” in the Hollywood Hills.

“There's the really fancy part of the Hollywood Hills – this is not that,” McHale told UK LGBT glossy Attitude. “It's like maybe the garage of a Selling Sunset home!”

McHale said that he shares the home with his best friend and ex-boyfriend. (McHale said that a lot of people think he's “crazy” for living with his ex.)

“[A]nd my current boyfriend is here a lot of the time, but doesn't live here,” he said, referring to actor Austin McKenzie.