The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Saturday cheered Joe Biden winning the presidential election.

After calling Pennsylvania and Nevada for Biden, the AP gave the race to Biden with 290 electoral votes. President Donald Trump was trailing with 214 electoral votes. The president was interrupted with the news while playing a round of golf. In a statement, he said that the race is “far from over” and legal challenges to the count would begin on Monday.

In a statement, HRC President Alphonso David called President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris “advocates for equality.”

“The election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris proves once again that equality is a winning issue,” David said.

“The Biden/Harris ticket is the most pro-equality ticket in history. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are not just willing to be our allies, but they are true advocates for equality. And they’ve done it for decades. From Biden’s work championing hate crimes protections in the 1980’s to Harris performing some of the first marriages for LGBTQ couples after Prop 8 was overturned, these leaders have a clear vision that centers unity over division. A vision where LGBTQ people are protected from discrimination and are afforded the freedoms and rights we should all have. A vision where transgender and gender non-conforming people don’t fear for their lives walking down the street. A vision where LGBTQ children are loved, embraced and protected from bullying.”

“But hard work lies ahead. Trump, Pence and anti-equality forces left us with unlawful and regressive policies that have stripped away protections marginalized communities have had for years. In the coming days, the Human Rights Campaign will release our Blueprint for Positive Change, charting the path forward for equality under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The future of our democracy and the quest for equality is bright,” David said.

Biden's win also led to cheering in the streets of New York City and Philadelphia, as well as other cities.