The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Saturday cheered Joe Biden
winning the presidential election.
After calling Pennsylvania and Nevada
for Biden, the AP gave the race to Biden with 290 electoral votes.
President Donald Trump was trailing with 214 electoral votes. The
president was interrupted with the news while playing a round of
golf. In a statement, he said that the race is “far from over”
and legal challenges to the count would begin on Monday.
In a statement, HRC President Alphonso
David called President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala
Harris “advocates for equality.”
“The election of Joe Biden and Kamala
Harris proves once again that equality is a winning issue,” David
said.
“The Biden/Harris ticket is the most
pro-equality ticket in history. President-elect Biden and Vice
President-elect Harris are not just willing to be our allies, but
they are true advocates for equality. And they’ve done it for
decades. From Biden’s work championing hate crimes protections in
the 1980’s to Harris performing some of the first marriages for
LGBTQ couples after Prop 8 was overturned, these leaders have a clear
vision that centers unity over division. A vision where LGBTQ people
are protected from discrimination and are afforded the freedoms and
rights we should all have. A vision where transgender and gender
non-conforming people don’t fear for their lives walking down the
street. A vision where LGBTQ children are loved, embraced and
protected from bullying.”
“But hard work lies ahead. Trump,
Pence and anti-equality forces left us with unlawful and regressive
policies that have stripped away protections marginalized communities
have had for years. In the coming days, the Human Rights Campaign
will release our Blueprint for Positive Change, charting the path
forward for equality under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The future of
our democracy and the quest for equality is bright,” David said.
Biden's win also led to cheering in the
streets of New York City and Philadelphia, as well as other cities.