Gymnast Simone Biles has responded to a Christian conservative group's criticism against ads for Uber Eats that feature her and Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness.

“The world we live in makes me sad,” Biles tweeted in response to an NBC News report, “but I'd do x1000000 more commercials with you just to piss everyone off! The LGBTQIA will always have my support and feel welcome on my socials [heart emoji].”

One Million Moms criticized Uber Eats for including Van Ness, who is non-binary, in the ads, saying that they were “making audiences lose their appetite by glamorizing a LGBTQ lifestyle” and called on supporters to stop using the service.

“Casting a cross-dresser in its ads screams liberal agenda and turns off potential Uber Eats customers,” Monica Cole, the group's leader, wrote in an email to supporters.

“Shame on Uber Eats for attempting to brainwash viewers with an agenda instead of focusing on providing a helpful service, especially during a pandemic.”

“For anyone curious or struggling with his or her sexual identity, watching someone prance around in the opposite sex's clothing is not the answer,” Cole wrote. The answer, according to Cole, can be found in the AFA documentary In His Image, which argues that being LGBT is a sin.

“Supporting the LGBTQ agenda versus remaining neutral in the culture war is just bad business. If Christians cannot find corporate neutrality with Uber Eats and Uber, then they will vote with their money and support companies that are neutral,” Cole wrote.

In a statement provided to On Top Magazine and various other outlets, Uber Eats said that they stood by Van Ness and Biles.

“At Uber Eats, we're unapologetically committed to representing the flavor spectrum. From tacos to talent, we like it spicy,” the company said. “JVN and Simone serve gymnastic prowess and ferosh self-confidence, qualities millions of moms everywhere can – and do – support.”

One Million Moms, which has 99,018 followers on Facebook, has for years called for boycotts against companies that support the LGBT community.