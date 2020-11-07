Gymnast Simone Biles has responded to a
Christian conservative group's criticism against ads for Uber Eats
that feature her and Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness.
“The world we live in makes me sad,”
Biles tweeted in response to an NBC News report, “but I'd do
x1000000 more commercials with you just to piss everyone off! The
LGBTQIA will always have my support and feel welcome on my socials
[heart emoji].”
One Million Moms criticized Uber Eats
for including Van Ness, who is non-binary, in the ads, saying that
they were “making audiences lose their appetite by glamorizing a
LGBTQ lifestyle” and called on supporters to stop using the
service.
“Casting a cross-dresser in its ads
screams liberal agenda and turns off potential Uber Eats customers,”
Monica Cole, the group's leader, wrote in an email to supporters.
“Shame on Uber Eats for attempting to
brainwash viewers with an agenda instead of focusing on providing a
helpful service, especially during a pandemic.”
“For anyone curious or struggling
with his or her sexual identity, watching someone prance around in
the opposite sex's clothing is not the answer,” Cole wrote. The
answer, according to Cole, can be found in the AFA documentary In
His Image, which argues that being LGBT is a sin.
“Supporting the LGBTQ agenda versus
remaining neutral in the culture war is just bad business. If
Christians cannot find corporate neutrality with Uber Eats and Uber,
then they will vote with their money and support companies that are
neutral,” Cole wrote.
In a statement provided to On Top
Magazine and various other outlets, Uber Eats said that they
stood by Van Ness and Biles.
“At Uber Eats, we're unapologetically
committed to representing the flavor spectrum. From tacos to talent,
we like it spicy,” the company said. “JVN and Simone serve
gymnastic prowess and ferosh self-confidence, qualities millions of
moms everywhere can – and do – support.”
One Million Moms, which has 99,018
followers on Facebook, has for years called for boycotts against
companies that support the LGBT community.