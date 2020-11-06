A Texas agency policy that allowed social workers to discriminate against clients who are LGBT or have a disability has been reversed following backlash from lawmakers and advocates.

The Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council last week voted unanimously to restore protections found in the social workers' code of conduct just two weeks after removing them.

According to The Texas Tribune, Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, recommended removing the language because the non-discrimination protections went beyond those offered by the state.

Gloria Canseco, who heads the agency, regretted that removing the protections was “perceived as hostile to the LGBTQ+ community or to disabled persons.”

“At every opportunity our intent is to prohibit discrimination against any person for any reason,” said Canseco, an Abbott appointee.

Two Democrats, state Senator Jose Menendez of San Antonio and state Representative Jessica Gonzalez of Dallas called on the board to reverse course.

Will Francis, executive director of the Texas chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, applauded the reversal.

“We are so grateful for the vote to keep the anti-discrimination protections in place,” he said. “This is a recognition of the key principle that a social worker's personal beliefs must never impede a person's right to self-determination or access to services.”