Out British singer-songwriter Sam Smith said in a recent interview that they are open to dating any gender.

Smith, who came out non-binary last year, is currently promoting their latest studio album, Love Goes.

The 28-year-old Smith has previously discussed his relationships with men.

“I've never really kind of played by the rulebook,” Smith told The Sun. “I love people and whoever I fall for, that's who I fall for. I don't know who that's going to be.”

“Now I don't know what gender they will be, to be quite honest, and that's a freeing thing – to not be limited to one category of person. I just fall in love with whomever I fall in love with.”

“I generally have never really thought about people, any human beings, in rigid terms.”

“I’ve grown up in a family where the gender power balance and all these things were completely shifted. My mum worked, my dad was a househusband. My sisters are incredibly strong women,” they added.

Smith also called Love Goes “a break-up album,” referring to their “whirlwind romance” with actor Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why).

“[Love Goes] is about my first ever relationship and I think anyone's first relationship is a big thing. But a queer person's first relationship is a huge thing sometimes, because it's where you discover the most about yourself,” they said. “And so it's more about me and my journey after that, really. But yeah, it is basically a break-up album.”