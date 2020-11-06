Out British singer-songwriter Sam Smith
said in a recent interview that they are open to dating any gender.
Smith, who came out non-binary last
year, is currently promoting their latest studio album, Love Goes.
The 28-year-old Smith has previously
discussed his relationships with men.
“I've never really kind of played by
the rulebook,” Smith
told The
Sun. “I love people and whoever I fall for, that's who I
fall for. I don't know who that's going to be.”
“Now I don't know what gender they
will be, to be quite honest, and that's a freeing thing – to not be
limited to one category of person. I just fall in love with whomever
I fall in love with.”
“I generally have never really
thought about people, any human beings, in rigid terms.”
“I’ve grown up in a family where
the gender power balance and all these things were completely
shifted. My mum worked, my dad was a househusband. My sisters are
incredibly strong women,” they added.
Smith also called Love Goes “a
break-up album,” referring to their “whirlwind romance” with
actor Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why).
“[Love Goes] is about my first
ever relationship and I think anyone's first relationship is a big
thing. But a queer person's first relationship is a huge thing
sometimes, because it's where you discover the most about yourself,”
they said. “And so it's more about me and my journey after that,
really. But yeah, it is basically a break-up album.”