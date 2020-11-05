Voters in Nevada on Tuesday upheld the right of gay and lesbian couples to marry.

With 75 percent of precincts reporting, the Associated Press called Question 2 as passing with 61.2 percent of the vote. Nearly 39 percent of voters voted against passage.

Voters in 2000 overwhelmingly (69.6%) approved Question 2, which declared: “Only a marriage between a male and female person shall be recognized and given effect in this state.”

In the 2015 case Obergefell, the Supreme Court struck down state laws and constitutional amendments that prohibit same-sex marriage, thereby making Nevada's constitutional amendment invalid.

Tuesday's Question 2 removed the state's inactive same-sex marriage ban from its constitution.

Briana Escamilla, director of the Nevada chapter of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), told US News and World Report that the measure's passage shows Nevadans support LGBT rights.

“This overwhelming majority should be a reminder that LGBTQ equality is not just the right thing to do, it is exactly what Nevadans want,” Escamilla said.

Nevada is the first state in the nation to overturn such a ban.

While Question 2 states that Nevada “will issue marriage licenses to couples regardless of gender” and that “all legally valid marriages must be treated equally under the law,” it also protects the right of religious organizations and clergy to “refuse to solemnize a marriage.”