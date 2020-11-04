Voters in New York on Tuesday elected Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres to the U.S. House, making them the first two openly LGBT Black members of Congress.

Torres, an openly gay councilman from the Bronx, won his Democratic primary against Ruben Diaz, Sr., a vocal opponent of LGBT rights. U.S. Representative Jose E. Serrano announced last year that he was fighting a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease and would not seek re-election.

Diaz, a 77-year-old Pentecostal minister, last year claimed that the New York City Council was “controlled by the homosexual community.” Out Council Speaker Corey Johnson asked for Diaz's resignation. Diaz has since said that he's retiring from politics.

Jones and Torres were endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which works to elect openly LGBT candidates.

“Most would have thought New York City’s first LGBTQ member of Congress would be from Chelsea or Greenwich Village or Hell’s Kitchen, but the Bronx beat them to it,” Victory Fund President & CEO Mayor Annise Parker said in a statement. “As our nation attempts to tackle systemic racism, police reform and healthcare disparities, Ritchie’s lived experience as an out LGBTQ Afro-Latinx man will bring an essential perspective to Capitol Hill. Ritchie’s election gives hope at a time when many Americans desperately need it. He will become a role model for LGBTQ youth in the Bronx and beyond.”

Parker called Jones' victory “a milestone moment in our nation's politics.”

(Related: Sarah McBride becomes first transgender state senator in U.S. history.)