Sarah McBride on Tuesday won her election for the Delaware state Senate, making her the first transgender person elected to a state senate seat in the United States.

McBride, who made history in 2016 as the first transgender person to address the Democratic National Convention, ran in a heavily Democratic district. She defeated Republican candidate Steve Washington. Democrat Harris McDowell III, who represented Delaware's 1st Senate district since 1977, did not seek re-election this year.

The LGBTQ Victory Fund, which supports openly LGBT candidates, endorsed McBride.

“Sarah’s overwhelming victory is a powerful testament to the growing influence of transgender leaders in our politics and gives hope to countless trans people looking toward a brighter future,” Annise Parker, CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund, said in a statement. “Throughout this election cycle, Donald Trump and other cynical politicians attempted to use trans people as a political weapon, believing they could gain popularity by stoking fear and hate. For Sarah to shatter a lavender ceiling in such a polarizing year is a powerful reminder that voters are increasingly rejecting the politics of bigotry in favor of candidates who stand for fairness and equality.”

“Her victory will inspire more trans people to follow in her footsteps and run for public office,” she added.

Victory Fund has endorsed four additional non-incumbent transgender legislative candidates on Tuesday's ballot, including Stephanie Byer of Kansas, Madeline Eden of Texas, Jessica Katzenmeyer of Wisconsin, and Taylor Small of Vermont.

