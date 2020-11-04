Sarah McBride on Tuesday won her
election for the Delaware state Senate, making her the first
transgender person elected to a state senate seat in the United
States.
McBride, who made history in 2016 as
the first transgender person to address the Democratic National
Convention, ran in a heavily Democratic district. She defeated
Republican candidate Steve Washington. Democrat Harris McDowell III,
who represented Delaware's 1st Senate district since 1977,
did not seek re-election this year.
The LGBTQ Victory Fund, which supports
openly LGBT candidates, endorsed McBride.
“Sarah’s overwhelming victory is a
powerful testament to the growing influence of transgender leaders in
our politics and gives hope to countless trans people looking toward
a brighter future,” Annise Parker, CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund,
said in a statement. “Throughout this election cycle, Donald Trump
and other cynical politicians attempted to use trans people as a
political weapon, believing they could gain popularity by stoking
fear and hate. For Sarah to shatter a lavender ceiling in such a
polarizing year is a powerful reminder that voters are increasingly
rejecting the politics of bigotry in favor of candidates who stand
for fairness and equality.”
“Her victory will inspire more trans
people to follow in her footsteps and run for public office,” she
added.
Victory Fund has endorsed four
additional non-incumbent transgender legislative candidates on
Tuesday's ballot, including Stephanie Byer of Kansas, Madeline Eden
of Texas, Jessica Katzenmeyer of Wisconsin, and Taylor Small of
Vermont.
(Related: Vermont
elects its first transgender state legislator, Taylor Small.)