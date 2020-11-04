Voters in Vermont on Tuesday elected Taylor Small, the state's first transgender state legislator.

Small, who was endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory Fund, ran unopposed.

“The impact of Taylor’s groundbreaking victory cannot be overstated,” LGBTQ Victory Fund President & CEO Annise Parker said in a statement. “There are so few transgender people in elected office that nearly every win is a historic one, yet with each barrier broken comes more trans people inspired to do the same. Even pro-equality states like Vermont need trans voices in government to ensure the priorities and concerns of the community are heard. Taylor will bring that perspective to the state House and Vermont can be a leader on trans equality because of it.”

According to the Victory Fund, only four out transgender people are serving in state legislatures. The first to win a seat was Virginia Delegate Danica Roem in 2017. Roem not only created history with her election, but she also unseated a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, Bob Marshall.

Victory Fund has endorsed four additional non-incumbent transgender legislative candidates on Tuesday's ballot, including Stephanie Byer of Kansas, Madeline Eden of Texas, Jessica Katzenmeyer of Wisconsin, and Sarah McBride of Delaware.