A new research report from the Williams
Institute finds higher rates of internalized homophobia among gay,
lesbian, and bisexual Republicans than LGB Democrats.
LGB Republicans are also less likely to
feel connected to the LGBT community.
“Researchers and LGBT community
members have seen an inherent incompatibility between LGBT identity
and Republican affiliation,” researchers wrote. “Nonetheless,
LGBT people, like other minority groups, hold diverse beliefs and
political affiliations.”
The report, titled Differences
Between LGB Democrats and Republicans in Identity and Community
Connectedness, found less satisfaction with being LGB among
Republicans.
While only 17 percent of Democrats
wished to be heterosexual, 41 percent of Republicans said they would
want to be straight. More than twice as many Republicans than
Democrats said that they view their sexuality as a personal
shortcoming, 38 percent versus 16 percent respectively.
More than a third of LGB people from
both parties reported having tried to stop being attracted to
same-sex partners at some point in their lives.
While 72 percent of Democrats said that
they feel connected to the LGBT community, only 46 percent of
Republicans agreed.
Republicans were also less likely to
believe that their sexual orientation was an important part of their
identity. Eighty-five percent of Democrats said that “being LGB is
a very important part of me,” while 68 percent of Republicans
agreed.