Cher headlined a campaign rally in Las
Vegas for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Cher, who strongly backed former
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for president in 2016 and has
known Biden since 2006, called Biden “honest” and “smart.”
“He's honest. He's truthful. He knows
what he's doing. He's smart,” she said of the former vice
president.
“He's not going to come in with no
one. He's coming in with the best people.”
“They're ready to work. They're ready
to try and change what this man in the White House has done,” she
added.
Cher also criticized President Donald
Trump, saying that Trump was “ripping the guts out of America.”
“[Trump] is ripping the guts out of
America. If he got four more years, we wouldn't recognize it. We
wouldn't have any of the freedoms that we have,” Cher
said.
Cher, 74, also performed for the crowd,
singing her 1995 hit Walking in Memphis.
On Twitter, Cher endorsed Senator
Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate, saying it was “amazing” to
watch her motivate people.