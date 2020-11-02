Cher headlined a campaign rally in Las Vegas for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Cher, who strongly backed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for president in 2016 and has known Biden since 2006, called Biden “honest” and “smart.”

“He's honest. He's truthful. He knows what he's doing. He's smart,” she said of the former vice president.

“He's not going to come in with no one. He's coming in with the best people.”

“They're ready to work. They're ready to try and change what this man in the White House has done,” she added.

Cher also criticized President Donald Trump, saying that Trump was “ripping the guts out of America.”

“[Trump] is ripping the guts out of America. If he got four more years, we wouldn't recognize it. We wouldn't have any of the freedoms that we have,” Cher said.

Cher, 74, also performed for the crowd, singing her 1995 hit Walking in Memphis.

On Twitter, Cher endorsed Senator Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate, saying it was “amazing” to watch her motivate people.