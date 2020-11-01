Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has reiterated his promise to make the Equality Act a legislative priority.

The bill cleared the House earlier this year but stalled in the Senate. President Donald Trump has signaled his opposition to the bill.

The Equality Act seeks to add protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity to existing civil rights laws.

“I will make enactment of the Equality Act a top legislative priority during my first 100 days – a priority that Donald Trump opposes,” Biden told the Philadelphia Gay News. “This is essential to ensuring that no future president can ever again roll back civil rights and protections for LGBTQ+ individuals, including when it comes to housing.”

Biden added that he would vigorously enforce the legislation across the federal government.

“Too many states do not have laws that explicitly protect LGBTQ+ individuals from discrimination,” he said. “It’s wrong to deny people access to services or housing because of who they are or who they love.”

Biden also promised he would as president address violence against transgender women. According to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, at least 33 transgender or gender non-conforming people have been murdered this year. The majority of the victims were Black and Latinx transgender women.