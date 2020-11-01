Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday congratulated athletes Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird on their engagement.

The women announced their engagement on Friday, posting on social media a photo of Rapinoe putting a ring on Bird's left hand.

The couple began dating in 2016.

“Love will always win,” Biden tweeted. “Congratulations, @S10Bird and @mPinoe!”

Bird, 40, plays as a guard for the Seattle Storm of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). She has three WNBA championships and four Olympic gold medals.

Rapinoe, 35, plays as a winger and captains OL Reign in the National Women's Soccer League and the United States national team. She has two World Cup titles and an Olympic gold medal.

The Seattle Storm also congratulated the couple: “Congrats to THE power couple on their engagement!!!” they tweeted.

Rapinoe is an outspoken advocate for social justice and LGBT and women's rights.

In 2017, Bird came out in announcing she was dating Rapinoe, who came out in 2012.