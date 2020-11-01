Former Vice President Joe Biden on
Friday congratulated athletes Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird on their
engagement.
The women announced their engagement on
Friday, posting on social media a photo of Rapinoe putting a ring on
Bird's left hand.
The couple began dating in 2016.
“Love will always win,” Biden
tweeted. “Congratulations, @S10Bird and @mPinoe!”
Bird, 40, plays as a guard for the
Seattle Storm of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).
She has three WNBA championships and four Olympic gold medals.
Rapinoe, 35, plays as a winger and
captains OL Reign in the National Women's Soccer League and the
United States national team. She has two World Cup titles and an
Olympic gold medal.
The Seattle Storm also congratulated
the couple: “Congrats to THE power couple on their engagement!!!”
they tweeted.
Rapinoe is an outspoken advocate for
social justice and LGBT and women's rights.
In 2017, Bird came out in announcing
she was dating Rapinoe, who came out in 2012.