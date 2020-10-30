In a 3-minute video released Thursday, First Lady Melania Trump defended her husband's record on LGBT rights.

Transgender people have borne the brunt of the administration's anti-LGBT policies. President Donald Trump reversed Obama-era policies that allowed transgender people to serve openly in the military and permitted transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice. The administration also argued before the Supreme Court that LGBT workers were not protected under federal civil rights law.

(Related: Supreme Court: Federal law protects LGBT workers from discrimination.)

In the video, Melania Trump says that her husband's “ultimate outsider” status angered the political establishment.

“I was shocked to discover that some of these powerful people have tried to paint my husband as anti-gay or against equality,” Melania Trump said. “Nothing could be further from the truth. Donald loves helping people, and he loves seeing those around him and his country succeed.”

“As the leader of the Republican Party and president of the United States, Donald has been clear that gays and lesbians will be treated as he has always treated them: Equally,” she said, notably omitting transgender people.

For examples of Trump's support for the LGBT community, Melania Trump said that Trump was the first president to enter the White House in support of marriage equality. Trump said that he was “fine” with Obergefell, the Supreme Court case that found gay couples have a constitutional right to marry. But Trump has also worked to fill the high court with justices who appear opposed to LGBT rights. Melania Trump added that her husband was the first president to appoint an openly gay cabinet member. Richard Grenell held the post of acting director of national intelligence for a short time.

The video is part of the Outspoken campaign, a project from Log Cabin Republicans, which represents LGBT conservatives.

“Today, we see free-thinkers and independent voices like gay conservatives and Log Cabin Republicans silenced, censored, and bullied by cancel culture mobs,” Melania Trump says. “This is not the America any of us want to live in. America was founded on God-given rights of freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and freedom of expression. We are a nation that celebrates and protects diversity and we condemn those who bully and intimidate people. We do not want to live in place without freedom where everyone is forced to think alike.”