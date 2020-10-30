In a new interview with Zane Lowe for
Apple Music, out singer-songwriter Sam Smith said that they wanted to
start a family by age 35.
Smith, 28, is promoting their third
studio album Love Goes, which arrives Friday, October 30.
“I want kids. I want all of it. I
want to have kids,” Smith said. “I want to be with the kids and I
want to watch them grow and be with them every day. I want to be
mummy.”
Smith, who came out as non-binary last
year, continued: "I'm definitely going to do that at some point,
but I've still got more in me. I've still got ambition. I try and
settle it down all the time and play it down, but I'm ambitious and I
would still want to sing to people and do this job. It's an amazing
feeling. But definitely, 35 is the latest I'm going to have a kid."
"I'm going to work my ass off
until then [and] hopefully find a boyfriend – but they're
absolutely nowhere to be found anywhere in London!”
“I've been searching all over the
place. Honestly, I've been on the frontline now for a good three
years and it's exhausting,” they added.