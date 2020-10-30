In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, out singer-songwriter Sam Smith said that they wanted to start a family by age 35.

Smith, 28, is promoting their third studio album Love Goes, which arrives Friday, October 30.

“I want kids. I want all of it. I want to have kids,” Smith said. “I want to be with the kids and I want to watch them grow and be with them every day. I want to be mummy.”

Smith, who came out as non-binary last year, continued: "I'm definitely going to do that at some point, but I've still got more in me. I've still got ambition. I try and settle it down all the time and play it down, but I'm ambitious and I would still want to sing to people and do this job. It's an amazing feeling. But definitely, 35 is the latest I'm going to have a kid."

"I'm going to work my ass off until then [and] hopefully find a boyfriend – but they're absolutely nowhere to be found anywhere in London!”

“I've been searching all over the place. Honestly, I've been on the frontline now for a good three years and it's exhausting,” they added.