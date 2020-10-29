Christian conservative group One
Million Moms has criticized Uber Eats for ads featuring Queer Eye
star Jonathan Van Ness.
Monica Cole, the group's leader, said
that Uber Eats was “making audiences lose their appetite by
glamorizing a LGBTQ lifestyle” and called on supporters to stop
using the service.
The ads feature Van Ness, who last year
announced they identify as non-binary, and gymnast Simone Biles.
“Casting a cross-dresser in its ads
screams liberal agenda and turns off potential Uber Eats customers,”
Cole wrote in an email to supporters.
“Shame on Uber Eats for attempting to
brainwash viewers with an agenda instead of focusing on providing a
helpful service, especially during a pandemic.”
“For anyone curious or struggling
with his or her sexual identity, watching someone prance around in
the opposite sex's clothing is not the answer,” Cole wrote. The
answer, according to Cole, can be found in the AFA documentary In
His Image, which argues that being LGBT is a sin.
“Supporting the LGBTQ agenda versus
remaining neutral in the culture war is just bad business. If
Christians cannot find corporate neutrality with Uber Eats and Uber,
then they will vote with their money and support companies that are
neutral,” Cole wrote.
One Million Moms, which has 99,014
followers on Facebook and 4,802 followers on Twitter, has for years
called for boycotts against companies that support the LGBT
community.