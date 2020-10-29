Christian conservative group One Million Moms has criticized Uber Eats for ads featuring Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness.

Monica Cole, the group's leader, said that Uber Eats was “making audiences lose their appetite by glamorizing a LGBTQ lifestyle” and called on supporters to stop using the service.

The ads feature Van Ness, who last year announced they identify as non-binary, and gymnast Simone Biles.

“Casting a cross-dresser in its ads screams liberal agenda and turns off potential Uber Eats customers,” Cole wrote in an email to supporters.

“Shame on Uber Eats for attempting to brainwash viewers with an agenda instead of focusing on providing a helpful service, especially during a pandemic.”

“For anyone curious or struggling with his or her sexual identity, watching someone prance around in the opposite sex's clothing is not the answer,” Cole wrote. The answer, according to Cole, can be found in the AFA documentary In His Image, which argues that being LGBT is a sin.

“Supporting the LGBTQ agenda versus remaining neutral in the culture war is just bad business. If Christians cannot find corporate neutrality with Uber Eats and Uber, then they will vote with their money and support companies that are neutral,” Cole wrote.

One Million Moms, which has 99,014 followers on Facebook and 4,802 followers on Twitter, has for years called for boycotts against companies that support the LGBT community.