Comedian Fortune Feimster married partner Jacquelyn Smith on Friday in Malibu, California.

According to PEOPLE, the couple married during an outdoor ceremony that looked out to the ocean.

The women announced their engagement in January 2018 after two-and-a-half years together.

The wedding was livestreamed over Zoom.

“I was excited,” Feimster told PEOPLE. “We've been together for five-and-a-half years. If you don't know who you're marrying after five-and-a-half years, then you're in trouble.”

“So I knew it felt good, it felt right,” she said of getting married.

The couple originally planned to marry during the summer but the pandemic delayed their plans.

“We only had a couple of good friends there,” Feimster said. “We all had COVID tests. We purposefully kept it small for the reasons of it being during a pandemic.”

The couple will honeymoon in the Maldives and is planning to hold a large reception with family and friends when it is safer to do so.