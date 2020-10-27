Comedian Fortune Feimster married
partner Jacquelyn Smith on Friday in Malibu, California.
According to PEOPLE, the couple married
during an outdoor ceremony that looked out to the ocean.
The women announced their engagement in
January 2018 after two-and-a-half years together.
The wedding was livestreamed over Zoom.
“I was excited,” Feimster told
PEOPLE. “We've been together for five-and-a-half years. If you
don't know who you're marrying after five-and-a-half years, then
you're in trouble.”
“So I knew it felt good, it felt
right,” she said of getting married.
The couple originally planned to marry
during the summer but the pandemic delayed their plans.
“We only had a couple of good friends
there,” Feimster
said. “We all had COVID tests. We purposefully kept it small
for the reasons of it being during a pandemic.”
The couple will honeymoon in the
Maldives and is planning to hold a large reception with family and
friends when it is safer to do so.