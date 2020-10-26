Niecy Nash is in talks to host her own daytime talk show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled syndicated series would be produced by CBS Television Distribution.

Nash, who is best known for playing Desna Simms in TNT's Claws and Deputy Raineesha Williams in Quibi's Reno 911!, has previously served as a guest co-host on The View, The Talk, and Today. From 2004 to 2011, she hosted Style Network's Clean House.

In August, Nash, 50, announced her marriage to singer-songwriter Jessica Betts, 41.

In several interviews, Nash, whose two previous marriages were to men, has said that her marriage was not her coming out because she was following her heart.

“Coming out from where? I wasn't anywhere to come out of,” Nash said during a recent appearance on Good Morning America.

“I never lived a sexually repressed life. I just love who I love when I love them. And it's as simple as that.”

“It has nothing to do with gender. It has everything to do with being an amazing person. And this is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life,” she said, pointing to Betts.