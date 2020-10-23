According to a survey released this
week, more than two-thirds of Americans support same-sex marriage.
The 2020
American Values Survey conducted by the Public Religion Research
Institute (PRRI) found 70 percent support for marriage equality, a 9
percent jump since 2017, the last time the survey asked about such
unions.
Twenty-eight percent of respondents
said that they remain opposed.
CNN reported that of the religious
groups polled, a majority of members in all but one approved of
same-sex marriage, including Protestants, Catholics, and other
Christians.
Only 34 percent of white evangelicals
support such unions.
In 2015, the Supreme Court in
Obergefell ruled that gay and lesbian couples have a
constitutional right to marry.
(Related: Pope
Francis endorses civil unions for gay, lesbian couples.)
PRRI CEO Robert Jones cited the survey
as proof that marriage equality is no longer the controversial issue
it was before the high court's ruling.
“I think we are definitively at a
place where same-sex marriage is no longer a part of the American
culture wars,” Jones told CNN. “It has become a near-consensus
issue. Every age group, every racial group, every education group,
both men and women and every religious group with one exception are
now all in majority support.”
Support among Republicans increased
from 42 percent in 2017 to 50 percent today. Democrats and
independents are overwhelmingly in support, at 80 percent and 76
percent respectively.