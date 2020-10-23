According to a survey released this week, more than two-thirds of Americans support same-sex marriage.

The 2020 American Values Survey conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) found 70 percent support for marriage equality, a 9 percent jump since 2017, the last time the survey asked about such unions.

Twenty-eight percent of respondents said that they remain opposed.

CNN reported that of the religious groups polled, a majority of members in all but one approved of same-sex marriage, including Protestants, Catholics, and other Christians.

Only 34 percent of white evangelicals support such unions.

In 2015, the Supreme Court in Obergefell ruled that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

(Related: Pope Francis endorses civil unions for gay, lesbian couples.)

PRRI CEO Robert Jones cited the survey as proof that marriage equality is no longer the controversial issue it was before the high court's ruling.

“I think we are definitively at a place where same-sex marriage is no longer a part of the American culture wars,” Jones told CNN. “It has become a near-consensus issue. Every age group, every racial group, every education group, both men and women and every religious group with one exception are now all in majority support.”

Support among Republicans increased from 42 percent in 2017 to 50 percent today. Democrats and independents are overwhelmingly in support, at 80 percent and 76 percent respectively.