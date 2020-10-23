Christian conservative Franklin Graham has criticized Pope Francis' endorsement of civil unions for gay and lesbian couples.

Francis, the spiritual leader of 1.2 billion Roman Catholics, made the comments in Francesco, a documentary on Pope Francis that premiered Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival.

“Homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family,” Pope Francis said. “They're children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it.”

“What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered,” he added.

Graham, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights and a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, wrote in a Facebook post that Francis was attempting to “normalize homosexuality” and that gay people face “eternal death.”

“For Pope Francis to attempt to normalize homosexuality is to say that Holy Scriptures are false, that our sins really don’t matter, and that we can continue living in them,” Graham wrote. “If that were true, then Jesus Christ’s death, burial, and resurrection wouldn’t have been needed. No one has the right or the authority to trivialize Christ’s sacrifice on our behalf.”

“Yes, God makes it clear that He loves us and does want us to be part of His family, but He also tells us how that can happen. The Bible says, 'Repent therefore and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, so that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord' (Acts 3:19).”

“The consequence of an unrepentant, unbelieving heart is also clear in the Word of God – eternal death.”

(Related: Franklin Graham denies he's homophobic: “I don't bash homosexuals.”)

“Unless we repent and receive His offer of forgiveness, surrendering our lives to Him, we will spend eternity a part of a different family when we leave this earth – the family of the condemned,” he added.

In 2010, Francis vehemently opposed passage of an equal marriage bill in his native Argentina.