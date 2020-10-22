Hulu on Tuesday said that it would
premiere the holiday romantic comedy Happiest Season on
November 25.
Happiest Season stars Kristen
Stewart and Mackenzie Davis. The Sony Pictures film had been aiming
for a theatrical release. Hulu said it would begin streaming the
movie as a Hulu Original. The film could still be released
theatrically by Sony in other markets.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has
forced movie theaters to temporarily shutter in many countries,
sending studios scrambling to find other outlets to release their
films.
The film is directed by Clea DuVall,
who wrote the script with Mary Holland.
In Happiest Season, Abby's
(played by Stewart) plan to propose to her girlfriend Harper (Davis)
at Harper's family's annual Christmas dinner is interrupted when Abby
realizes that Harper has yet to tell her family that she's gay.
Rounding out the cast are Alison Brie,
Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Mary Holland, Burl Moseley, Victor Garber,
and Mary Steenburgen.
“This holiday season – more than
any other – we could all use a little happiness,” said Nicole
Brown, President of TriStar Pictures. “It was essential to Sony
Pictures and to the filmmakers that Clea’s marvelous and fresh
holiday-themed romantic comedy come out when the lights are on the
trees. We are excited that Hulu is geared up to make this happen in
the U.S. and grateful that they love the movie as much as we do.”