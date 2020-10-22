Hulu on Tuesday said that it would premiere the holiday romantic comedy Happiest Season on November 25.

Happiest Season stars Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis. The Sony Pictures film had been aiming for a theatrical release. Hulu said it would begin streaming the movie as a Hulu Original. The film could still be released theatrically by Sony in other markets.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced movie theaters to temporarily shutter in many countries, sending studios scrambling to find other outlets to release their films.

The film is directed by Clea DuVall, who wrote the script with Mary Holland.

In Happiest Season, Abby's (played by Stewart) plan to propose to her girlfriend Harper (Davis) at Harper's family's annual Christmas dinner is interrupted when Abby realizes that Harper has yet to tell her family that she's gay.

Rounding out the cast are Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Mary Holland, Burl Moseley, Victor Garber, and Mary Steenburgen.

“This holiday season – more than any other – we could all use a little happiness,” said Nicole Brown, President of TriStar Pictures. “It was essential to Sony Pictures and to the filmmakers that Clea’s marvelous and fresh holiday-themed romantic comedy come out when the lights are on the trees. We are excited that Hulu is geared up to make this happen in the U.S. and grateful that they love the movie as much as we do.”