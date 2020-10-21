Tiffany Trump, the daughter of
President Donald Trump, on Saturday spoke at an LGBT rally in support
of her father's reelection.
According to Outspoken, a media project
of Log Cabin Republicans, Trump Pride in Tampa attracted an estimated
150 people.
“It's such an honor to be able to be
here and speak truthfully, honestly, and from my heart,” Tiffany
Trump told the audience.
“I know what my father believes in.
Prior to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, the LGBQIA+
community, okay?”
Tiffany Trump noticeably omitted
transgender people from her remarks. The Trump administration has a
dismal record of attacking the transgender community, including
reversing several Obama-era policies such as open military service
and allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of their
choice.
(Related: Donald
Trump: Gay marriage is like an unattractive golf putter.)
“We unfortunately see social media,
we see these fabricated lies,” Tiffany Trump said. “It saddens
me. I have friends of mine who reach out and they say, 'How do you
support your father? We know you. We know your best friends are gay.
We know your best friends are this, this, this.' I say, 'It's because
my father has always supported all of you.'”
She added that her father wasn't an
LGBT ally “for politics, and he's not doing it for politics, and,
unfortunately, I think there's a lot of people out there and other
politicians who do, okay?”
Users on Twitter quickly criticized
Tiffany Trump for promoting her father as an LGBT ally.
“Just when I thought I couldn't hate
the Trumps more, and it's hard to believe Tiffany has any friends,”
wrote @PaulRunickNY.
“The daughter he knows nothing about
representing a community he knows nothing about,” messaged
@louisvirtel.
According to the Washington Blade,
Richard Grenell, who is running the Trump campaign's LGBT outreach,
and Marla Maples, Trump's former wife and Tiffany Trump's mother,
were in attendance.