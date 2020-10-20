Christian conservative group One
Million Moms is threatening a boycott against Oreo over its new LGBT
ad campaign that features a limited-edition cookie with a rainbow
filling.
An accompanying commercial features a
couple expressing support for their daughter after she brings home
her girlfriend. The ad ends with a hesitant father painting his
picket fence in rainbow colors and the tagline “A loving world
starts with a loving home. Show you're a #ProudParent.”
One Million Moms, which is affiliated
with the American Family Association (AFA), launched a petition
threatening a boycott in response to the campaign.
"Oreo and parent company, Mondelez
International, have begun airing a gay pride commercial which has
absolutely nothing to do with selling cookies," the petition
reads. "Mondelez International is attempting to normalize the
LGBTQ lifestyle by using their commercials, such as the most recent
Oreo ad featuring a lesbian couple, to brainwash children and adults
alike by desensitizing audiences."
“[Oreo is] pushing the LGBTQ agenda
on families,” they added.
One Million Moms has previously
threatened to boycott Oreo. After Oreo published an image of a
chocolate Oreo cookie filled with six layers of rainbow-colored icing
for Pride in 2012, One Million Moms warned that Christians would
“vote with their pocketbooks.”
(Related: Gay
Oreo ad caters to a sinful lifestyle, says One Million Moms.)