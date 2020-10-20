Christian conservative group One Million Moms is threatening a boycott against Oreo over its new LGBT ad campaign that features a limited-edition cookie with a rainbow filling.

An accompanying commercial features a couple expressing support for their daughter after she brings home her girlfriend. The ad ends with a hesitant father painting his picket fence in rainbow colors and the tagline “A loving world starts with a loving home. Show you're a #ProudParent.”

One Million Moms, which is affiliated with the American Family Association (AFA), launched a petition threatening a boycott in response to the campaign.

"Oreo and parent company, Mondelez International, have begun airing a gay pride commercial which has absolutely nothing to do with selling cookies," the petition reads. "Mondelez International is attempting to normalize the LGBTQ lifestyle by using their commercials, such as the most recent Oreo ad featuring a lesbian couple, to brainwash children and adults alike by desensitizing audiences."

“[Oreo is] pushing the LGBTQ agenda on families,” they added.

One Million Moms has previously threatened to boycott Oreo. After Oreo published an image of a chocolate Oreo cookie filled with six layers of rainbow-colored icing for Pride in 2012, One Million Moms warned that Christians would “vote with their pocketbooks.”

